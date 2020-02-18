Lifted Cannabis
Wedding Cake Sugar Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
At Lifted, our team is always striving to do our best, and then better. We care deeply about the potency, aroma and pleasure potential of each and every product we sell. We believe that when you focus on quality, the quantity always takes care of itself. We are not looking to sell you a product and then part ways.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
