LEMON OG 3 CONE KIT (1.5 G)

by Lola Lola

Lola Lola Cannabis Pre-rolls LEMON OG 3 CONE KIT (1.5 G)

About this product

Fast- acting and euphoric relaxant that stimulates hunger and promotes sleep. THC: 25.26% CBD: .02%

About this strain

Lemon Kush

Lemon Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

Lola Lola Logo
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.