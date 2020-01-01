CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
GRAPE APE - A yummy scent of sweet, mouth watering grapes...fresh, juicy notes of plump concord grapes playfully mingle with ripe, delicious berries...and it's totally awesome for your skin too. Plus my Grape Ape strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil and hemp seed butter. Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings... There are absolutely no animal products or testing. 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS! Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, natural fragrance oil Color: green, white, purple Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Labeled with ingredients. Makes a GREAT GIFT This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/524708637/hemp-soap-grape-ape-hemp-seed-oil-hemp?ref=shop_home_active_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Be the first to review this product.
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.