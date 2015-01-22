About this product

GRAPE APE - A yummy scent of sweet, mouth watering grapes...fresh, juicy notes of plump concord grapes playfully mingle with ripe, delicious berries...and it's totally awesome for your skin too. Plus my Grape Ape strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil and hemp seed butter.



Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings...



There are absolutely no animal products or testing.

100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!



Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, natural fragrance oil



Color: green, white, purple

Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)

Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"

Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top



This is for one (1) bar.

The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.

Labeled with ingredients.

Makes a GREAT GIFT



This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/524708637/hemp-soap-grape-ape-hemp-seed-oil-hemp?ref=shop_home_active_1



WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME

Available at these fine dispensaries:

Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM