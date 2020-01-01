 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap

HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap

by Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

Write a review
Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Hemp CBD Bath & Body HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap
Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Hemp CBD Bath & Body HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap
Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Hemp CBD Bath & Body HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap
Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Hemp CBD Bath & Body HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap
Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Hemp CBD Bath & Body HINDU KUSH - Hemp Soap

$7.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Presenting....the official scent of the 60's...Patchouli essential oil...with its complimentary cousin Frankincense essential oil, couple that with a few drops of sandalwood oil and you've got a 21st century version of hippy chic...I've named it...Hindu Kush, cool man. This soap not only smells groovy but it's totally awesome for your skin too. Loaded with rich super fats like hemp seed butter, mango, cocoa and shea butter and scented with pure, therapeutic grade essential oils that smell subtley sweet and earthy with a smokey sandalwood aroma,...just like it's name sake. So c'mon and get your soap on! Check out my other Hemp Seed Oil Soap listings. There are absolutely no animal products or testing. 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS! Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, essential oils Color: green, white, brown Weight: 4 oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Labeled with ingredients. This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/205550075/dope-soap-hemp-soap-hindu-kush-patchouli?ga_search_query=hemp&ref=shop_items_search_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Logo
I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA