Rangerman888
on August 24th, 2018
4.5. Very tasty... 23+thc. Hits you fast. Gorgeous/fragrant buds. Sw pdx . Parlor dispensary.lucky lion top shelf growers . Cheers
Treat yourself with our specially curated hybrid phenotype originating from the ever popular Dutch Treat. Packed with terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool and Myrcene you'll notice the earthy, piney flavor and smooth, well balanced high.
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.