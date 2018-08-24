 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Lucky Lion

Treat yourself with our specially curated hybrid phenotype originating from the ever popular Dutch Treat. Packed with terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool and Myrcene you'll notice the earthy, piney flavor and smooth, well balanced high.

Rangerman888

4.5. Very tasty... 23+thc. Hits you fast. Gorgeous/fragrant buds. Sw pdx . Parlor dispensary.lucky lion top shelf growers . Cheers

Dutch Treat

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.