White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Effects Calming Dreamy Relaxed Smooth Sleepy Bubba Kush CBD Flower Description Bubba Kush CBD Hemp Flower is one of the most alluring and beautiful strains. With amazing dark green and purple hues, the flavors and aromas are earthy and fruity. Bubba Kush offers calming, sleepy effects perfect for a night in. 18.32% Total Cannabinoids Features Half Ounce CBD Flower 18.32% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
Be the first to review this product.
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.