Lava Cake
About this product
See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store. Strain Type: 60I/40S | Genetics: Thin Mints (GSC) x Grape Pie Lava Cake is a powerful hybrid strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Often known to produce deeply relaxing, euphoric effects, that ease the mind and body. Most ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Patients have chosen Lava Cake for relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, stress, and insomnia. Lava Cake is celebrated for its deliciously sweet and chocolate flavor profile. Also known to produce exceptionally smooth, cakey terpenes, with strong notes of grape and berry.
About this brand
Mile 62 Cosmic Cannabis
About this strain
Lava Cake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
