GG#4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
by MYCHRON Extracts
About this product
~HOMEOSTASIS~ Absorb the grounding earthiness of pine and cedar blanketing a forest floor with heavy notes of eucalyptus and colorful traces of candied limes. Meander into a soothing space of homeostasis and bask in the calming comfort of a glowing body buzz, with a relaxed and peaceful mind that allows wandering thoughts to complete themselves.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).