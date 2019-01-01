 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Aurora Indica feminized seeds x5

Aurora Indica feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Write a review
Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Aurora Indica feminized seeds x5

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

A fan favorite amongst medical users, Aurora Indica delivers an unmatched amount of THC and CBD. This one cannabis strain you won’t want to get up from. Her couch-locking ability is notorious, and she’s a go-to strain for those that need stress, pain, depression, and/or insomnia relief. Much like her spicy flavors, this strain leaves your body tingling. She makes cozying up in bed by yourself or with a loved one feel like you’re out of this world in euphoria. A tried-and-true indica, she gets her 90% indica-dominance from her parents Afghan and Northern Lights, and she’ll leave all indica lovers in bliss. A perfect cannabis strain for a cold winter’s night in, she is a must have when you want numb yourself and peace out from the world for a while.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.

About this brand

Nirvana® Shop Logo
Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.