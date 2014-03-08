About this product

A fan favorite amongst medical users, Aurora Indica delivers an unmatched amount of THC and CBD. This one cannabis strain you won’t want to get up from.



Her couch-locking ability is notorious, and she’s a go-to strain for those that need stress, pain, depression, and/or insomnia relief. Much like her spicy flavors, this strain leaves your body tingling. She makes cozying up in bed by yourself or with a loved one feel like you’re out of this world in euphoria.



A tried-and-true indica, she gets her 90% indica-dominance from her parents Afghan and Northern Lights, and she’ll leave all indica lovers in bliss. A perfect cannabis strain for a cold winter’s night in, she is a must have when you want numb yourself and peace out from the world for a while.