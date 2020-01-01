Noble Farms is a family run farm located in Eagle Creek,OR. We have been growing cannabis medically for 17 years and are grateful for the opportunity to step into the newly formed recreational market. We use a proprietary blend of nutrients that maximize the potential of the hand selected genetics. After extensive flushing, we harvest at the peak of ripeness. We vine-ripen and then hand trim the flower in our famous "cannabis humidor". We believe that vine-ripening and hand trimming gives the flower a better visual appearance, helps to preserve the aroma, and keeps the valuable THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids intact. Once trimmed our flower spends at least 2 weeks in glass jars curing, where it stays until it is delivered to your local dispensary. This glass curing method ensures we develop the flavor profile to the fullest potential. Our legacy strains are Blueberry Kush, Jack Herer. These have been with us since the OMMP days. We are partial to these because of their pleasant, fruity aroma, amazing terpene profile, smooth smoke, and wonderful experience. Our newest genetics come from some the top breeders in the country. Some of our current pheno hunts include: Royal Wedding, VVS CHEM, Orange Apricot, Grape 33, Tire Fire, Rainbow Belts, Kitchen Sink, MAC Nasty, Sunset MAC, Nilla Wafer and more.. Our Goal: To maintain a consistent supply of quality craft cannabis that exceeds expectations of our customers and fans. We are working to grow a socially conscious company with happy employees, push advancements in our growing technique, and build quality long term relationships with our industry partners as well as the fans of our products. We are grateful to have the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing and exciting time for cannabis in our state and country! Find Out More: www.PDXBUDS.com Insta @NobleFarmsOR @NobleFarmsHydro