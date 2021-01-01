Grand Daddy Purps Distillate Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: To say that the buds of Granddaddy Purple are stunning would be a gross understatement. There’s a reason why GDP has become one of the most famous purple colored cannabis strains in the United States, idolized for its vibrant shades and exotic candy-like aroma. Overall, the aroma of Granddaddy Purple is sweet and citrusy, with earthy undertones that spark slight glimpses of grape and other juicy fruits. Effects: The effects of Granddaddy Purple on the mind and body are possibly overwhelming, but surprisingly not in a negative way. At first, you begin to experience full relaxation of your body; you might begin to sink into your chair or bed, and you’ll probably get the sensation that you can finally feel the weight of your own self – if that makes sense. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Granddaddy Purple. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grandaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
