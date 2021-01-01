About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: To say that the buds of Granddaddy Purple are stunning would be a gross understatement. There’s a reason why GDP has become one of the most famous purple colored cannabis strains in the United States, idolized for its vibrant shades and exotic candy-like aroma. Overall, the aroma of Granddaddy Purple is sweet and citrusy, with earthy undertones that spark slight glimpses of grape and other juicy fruits. Effects: The effects of Granddaddy Purple on the mind and body are possibly overwhelming, but surprisingly not in a negative way. At first, you begin to experience full relaxation of your body; you might begin to sink into your chair or bed, and you’ll probably get the sensation that you can finally feel the weight of your own self – if that makes sense. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Granddaddy Purple. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.