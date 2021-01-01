About this product
Known for sweet aromatics that finish with a spritz of lemon, Jungle Cake was bred for its pain fighting effects. WiFi 43 crossed with Wedding Cake relaxes your mind and body so you can relax and find sleep. This indica dominate hybrid is available in an eighth.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
