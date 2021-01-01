 Loading…

Jungle Cake

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Jungle Cake

About this product

Known for sweet aromatics that finish with a spritz of lemon, Jungle Cake was bred for its pain fighting effects. WiFi 43 crossed with Wedding Cake relaxes your mind and body so you can relax and find sleep. This indica dominate hybrid is available in an eighth.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

