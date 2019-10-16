White Fire 43, also known as "WiFi 43," is an indica marijuana strain and a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.