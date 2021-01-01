 Loading…

Limited Harvest Ice Cream Cake Indica Pre-Rolls 14pk (7g)

by Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone Cannabis Pre-rolls Limited Harvest Ice Cream Cake Indica Pre-Rolls 14pk (7g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

New Limited Harvest Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls; get it while it lasts!

About this brand

Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.

