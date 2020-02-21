 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wedding Cake

by Pacific Stone

About this product

Formerly known as “Frost Indica”. A sweet and flavorful dessert smoke, this frosty coated Indica blend will sedate and relax, promoting that famous “in-the-couch” heavy-body high. When it’s time to truly chill, accept no substitutes.

4.01

4.01

Iiblazed

For a mid shelf, surprisingly good. Solid trichome clusters. Could've been trimmed better.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

We only sell what we grow. Unlike other brands, nothing is outsourced. Pacific Stone cultivates, cures and packages cannabis direct from our farm to you. You can be sure every flower we grow and package has been tended to by our team's caring hands. Our core focus is to deliver high-quality Pacific Stone flower at the Pacific Stone price. That means a premium smoke at a low price, so everyone can enjoy. Pacific Stone is located in sunny Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast. It was established by a group of family and friends who share a dynamic passion for growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis. Enhance the good times and enjoy the simple pleasures of shareable, memorable moments. Experience an adventurous new world where excellent cannabis is accessible, affordable and deliciously smokable. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.