Hybrid

White Runtz Pre-Roll 2g

by Packwoods

Packwoods Cannabis Pre-rolls White Runtz Pre-Roll 2g

Packwoods is a premium cannabis brand from Los Angeles that specializes in pre-roll blunts made from 100% hemp.

White Runtz

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

