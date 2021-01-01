 Loading…

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Layer Cake is a sweet, skunky indica-dominant hybrid with bodily effects that creep in slowly before overtaking you completely. Before that couch lock settles in entirely, make sure you have plenty of snacks on hand and ready for the munchies! It is popular for its qualities including relief from pain, anxiety reduction, sleep induction, and appetite stimulation.

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.

Layer Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.

