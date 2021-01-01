Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Layer Cake is a sweet, skunky indica-dominant hybrid with bodily effects that creep in slowly before overtaking you completely. Before that couch lock settles in entirely, make sure you have plenty of snacks on hand and ready for the munchies! It is popular for its qualities including relief from pain, anxiety reduction, sleep induction, and appetite stimulation.
Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.
