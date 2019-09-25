Lukasgrows
on September 25th, 2019
Splendid seeds through two cycles 🙌
SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* The notably-named God Bud rose from underground fame in Canada’s medical pot community to international acclaim when BC Bud Depot debuted her as a commercial strain in 2004. GB's heavy yields and strong effect have made BC God Bud an indica worthy of praise. BC God Bud is short, stubby and dense, with a plethora of silvery-like resin. While she does well outside in California, yielding up to 3 pounds per plant, she does not finish well as far north as British Columbia and is better for indoor cultivation in colder climates. Although BC God Bud can be hard on beginners, attentive growers will find this to be a hardy, pest resistant plant with leathery leaves and an appetite for nutrients. These plants require 8-10 weeks of flowering time to reach maturity. As the plants ripen, their dark greens turn to shades of purple, and a heady, almost high-inducing smell begins to fill the grow room, requiring some odor control precautions. These plants stay at the shortest end of the growth spectrum, reaching only 2-3 feet in height at harvest, with a bud production that can maximize smaller spaces. While the BC God Bud is not a single-cola plant, her side branching is minimal enough to make it a sea of green choice. Under these conditions, she can deliver a whopping 3-4 ounces of compact, sparklingly resinous buds per plant. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
on September 18th, 2019
Just got mine yesterday. 2day shipping. Nicely packaged!
on September 12th, 2019
Best strain to grow hands down. Quick cracks on mine. Solid.
God Bud, originally from Jordan of the Islands, is a longtime favorite of cash croppers and medicinal users alike, providing large, dense, purple tinged buds on short, compact plants with heavy branching. A mix of Hawaiian, Purple Skunk, and the mysterious Canadian strain known only as “God,” this strain produces copious amounts of resin and a musky-sweet smell. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that provides a strong euphoric high while tasting of tropical fruit with undertones of berry, lavender and pine. This strain was also produced under the name BC God Bud by Canadian outfit BC Bud Depot.