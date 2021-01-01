Girl Scout Cookies S1 Feminized Seed
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.
