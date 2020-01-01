 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Runtz
Hybrid

White Runtz

by Ruby Farms

About this strain

White Runtz

White Runtz

Grown by the Runtz crew in California, White Runtz is a cross of Gelato and Zkittlez. Noted for its stark white trichomes that make buds look white, White Runtz is a potent strain that will coat your senses with a sweet, fruity flavor profile for hours. The strain is grown only by the Runtz crew which means you’re going to receive a quality product that is treated with care.

