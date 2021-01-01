RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Purple Train Wreck 300mg
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Purple Train Wreck is a hybrid brimming with lavender, black pepper, purple fruit and pine flavors that unleash creativity and carefree relaxation.
Purple Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.
