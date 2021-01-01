RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower L' Orange 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush], is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
L'Orange
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
L'Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of L'Orange - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
