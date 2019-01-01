 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grape Ape is a potent knock out strain that's perfect for nighttime use or when you're looking for a relaxed chill session. This strain is very popular with medical users for its ability to manage pain, muscle spasms, insomnia, calm PTSD and stimulate the appetite. High levels of the terpene Myrcene are present and it's thought to bring many medical benefits. Within minutes of vaping or smoking your muscles and joints with feel relief and your mind will be calm. Grape Ape has a long-lasting high that can leave you feeling the effects even after a long nap. The average THC is 20%-25% and CBD is .07%. Grape Ape is an almost pure indica at 90%-10% and delivers a heavy case of couch-lock that usually only breaks when you go to the kitchen because of the epic munchies you'll experience.

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.