Wedding Cake is a great medicinal cannabis plant that offers a relaxed and euphoric high. Great for mild pain and insomnia, with many other benefits currently being researched by out dedicated researchers in the field. Wedding Cake seeds come with very high THC content and users should handle with care, with THC content higher than 25% or more. Potential side effects can affect those with low tolerance include dry mouth and dry eyes, potential dizziness, but these effects differ with tolerance and experience levels. Wedding Cake weed is a great plant but recommended for experienced users.
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.