Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. Banana Punch produces sedating effects that you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and bananas. Banana Punch is a creeper strain, which means that the high will come on slower than you might expect. Growers say this strain comes in nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.
Be the first to review this product.