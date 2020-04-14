 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 300mg CBD Tincture - Peppermint blend

300mg CBD Tincture - Peppermint blend

by Simply Crafted

Simply Crafted Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 300mg CBD Tincture - Peppermint blend

About this product

🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic tincture includes 300MG of pure hemp CBD in a base of solventless MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure peppermint extract. For best results, hold under tongue for 60-90 seconds. 30 servings (10MG CBD per 1mL dose). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

Yaddayadda31

Very clean tasting and works very well too

Gitoutgitsumthin

Very quick delivery and good tincture

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US