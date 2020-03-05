RemiRodriguez
on March 5th, 2020
Love these cookies !
$25.00MSRP
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES We 100% guarantee our CBD flower to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its instant effects and terpene rich taste. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contain 17% CBD and less than 1% THC Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA
on March 3rd, 2020
Delicious and dank!
on March 1st, 2020
I’m not a big smoker, but I really like how this stuff makes me feel. It doesn’t make me feel paranoid at all, just relaxed and focused
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.