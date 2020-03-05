 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Organic Flower Cured With Terpenes

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.06
$25.00MSRP

About this product

LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES We 100% guarantee our CBD flower to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its instant effects and terpene rich taste. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contain 17% CBD and less than 1% THC Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA

6 customer reviews

5.06

TinaBlooms

I’m not a big smoker, but I really like how this stuff makes me feel. It doesn’t make me feel paranoid at all, just relaxed and focused

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders