About this product

This strain originates from within the Cookie Fam camp, which owns the very popular cannabis brand, Cookies. This strain highlights the work of multiple highly talented breeders based out of San Francisco and LA County. Gelato, one of the parents for Gushers, was created by Sherbinski by hybridizing Sunset Sherbet (Pink Panties x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) and Thin Mint GSC. The result was a strain that has given us many legendary cuts including Gelato 33 (Larry Bird) and Gelato 44, the parent of Gushers. The other parent is the legendary TK, also known as Triangle Kush, a strain that is widely accepted to be the origin point for all OG Kush strains grown today. This Indica-Dominant hybrid’s aroma is a wonderful blend of sweet and slightly sour tropical fruits, with fresh, earthy herbal tones. Initially the Gusher high is very invigorating, then it’s sedating. This creates a beautiful combination of both euphoric cerebral high followed by a wave of full mind and body relaxation. This high makes Gushers perfect to lift your spirit during the day or counteract anxiety while relaxing the muscles. It will also allow your mind to unwind and wander freely at night.