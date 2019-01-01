 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Dab Slab™ 4 Slabs

Dab Slab™ 4 Slabs

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Write a review
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Dab Slab™ 4 Slabs

$2.99MSRP

About this product

This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com Tired of tools sticking to the table?  Need a place for a sessions worth of concentrates?  The SkyBlue Vapor™ Dab Slab™ has you covered in style!  Use this portable sized silicone slab as a place holder for dab tools, for your next dab, or even on the go in your SkyBlue Travel case.  Dab Slabs are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone to store your concentrates on a completely non-stick surface.  Truly, a must have for the connoisseur who keeps things clean!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

God Bud

God Bud

God Bud, originally from Jordan of the Islands, is a longtime favorite of cash croppers and medicinal users alike, providing large, dense, purple tinged buds on short, compact plants with heavy branching. A mix of  Hawaiian, Purple Skunk, and the mysterious Canadian strain known only as “God,” this strain produces copious amounts of resin and a musky-sweet smell. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that provides a strong euphoric high while tasting of tropical fruit with undertones of berry, lavender and pine. This strain was also produced under the name BC God Bud by Canadian outfit BC Bud Depot.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!