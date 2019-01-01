About this product
This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com Tired of tools sticking to the table? Need a place for a sessions worth of concentrates? The SkyBlue Vapor™ Dab Slab™ has you covered in style! Use this portable sized silicone slab as a place holder for dab tools, for your next dab, or even on the go in your SkyBlue Travel case. Dab Slabs are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone to store your concentrates on a completely non-stick surface. Truly, a must have for the connoisseur who keeps things clean!
About this strain
God Bud
God Bud, originally from Jordan of the Islands, is a longtime favorite of cash croppers and medicinal users alike, providing large, dense, purple tinged buds on short, compact plants with heavy branching. A mix of Hawaiian, Purple Skunk, and the mysterious Canadian strain known only as “God,” this strain produces copious amounts of resin and a musky-sweet smell. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that provides a strong euphoric high while tasting of tropical fruit with undertones of berry, lavender and pine. This strain was also produced under the name BC God Bud by Canadian outfit BC Bud Depot.