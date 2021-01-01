Cremesicle Panda Pod 0.5g
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Orange Creamsicle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.
