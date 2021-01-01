 Loading…

  5. BISCOTTI - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
Hybrid

BISCOTTI - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

BISCOTTI / INDICA · Taste: Earthy, Pine, Nutty · Feeling: Relaxing, Sleepy, Giggly · Description: An Indica-dominant strain that comes from Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. Biscotti delivers a powerful body high and delicious flavor.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

Biscotti

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

