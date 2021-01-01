 Loading…

  5. BLUE COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
Hybrid

BLUE COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BLUE COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Blueberry, Earthy, Vanilla · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy · Description: This flower has a sweet and fruity aroma that tastes like blueberries and citrus. Starts off with a strong head high, followed by a relaxing body high

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Blue Cookies

Terpenes
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

