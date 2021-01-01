Presidential OG - LIIIT FLOWER
About this product
PRESIDENTIAL OG / INDICA · Taste: Earthy, Pine, Citrus · Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy · Description: Presidential OG will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell with hints of earth. This strain hits hard and fast leaving you in a daze with it's stoney body high.
About this brand
STIIIZY
About this strain
Presidential OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress.
