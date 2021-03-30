 Loading…

Hybrid

Grandpa's Stash Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Grandpa's Stash Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00

About this product

Grandpa's Stash Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Grandpa’s Stash

Grandpa’s Stash

Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.

