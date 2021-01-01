 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cookies 0.5g

by Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Ice Cream Cookies 0.5g

About this product

This strain brings sweet vanilla, lavender, and citrus flavors together to create a rich, creamy smoke. Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool are essential in creating an entourage effect that is both energizing and uplifting, yet restrained enough to drive creativity and boost focus levels. Terpene Profile: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

About this brand

At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available. Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience. Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy. You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Ice Cream Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat to smoke. Medical marijuana patients choose Ice Cream Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and eating disorders. Growers say this strain comes in fluffy green buds with dark orange hairs. Ice Cream Cookies was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

