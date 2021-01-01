 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Kush
Indica

Purple Kush

by TJ's Organics

Write a review
TJ's Organics Cannabis Flower Purple Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

TJ's Organics Logo

About this strain

Purple Kush

Purple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review