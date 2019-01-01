 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vape Pen Cartridge 600mg Hybrid Ceramic - Pineapple Express

by Trulieve

About this product

Product Origin Clear Oil Extract Cutting Ingredient MCT Oil, Terpenes Dose Unit 3-Second Draw Amount Per Dose 1.875mg THC, Less Than 0.04mg CBD Doses 320 3-Second Draws

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

At Trulieve, we strive to bring you the relief you need in a product you can trust. Our plants are hand-grown in an environment specially designed to reduce unwanted chemicals and pests, keeping the process as natural as possible at every turn.