Product Origin Clear Oil Extract Cutting Ingredient MCT Oil, Terpenes Dose Unit 3-Second Draw Amount Per Dose 1.875mg THC, Less Than 0.04mg CBD Doses 320 3-Second Draws
Pineapple Express
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.