URSA Lemon Tree Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

by URSA Extracts

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. The unique combination of terpenes and diamonds in these cartridges will flourish and dazzle your senses. Plus, they are incredibly safe. Our ceramic cartridges are toxin-free. Wox never uses additives. The contents are 100% from the specific strain listed. So your entourage effect is as-the-plant-intended. Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.