Wedding Cake Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA ExtractsWrite a review
$70.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Experience Wedding Cake like never before. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use the URSA low-temp battery for the best flavor experience. Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil. We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed. It's live resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Fenchol, Borneol Plus CBG and CBC
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.