Indica

Blueberry Kush

by Village Green

Village Green Cannabis Flower Blueberry Kush

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.

 

