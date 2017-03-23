AliceN100 on March 23rd, 2017

Gorilla Glue #4 is an great strain for frequent use or to fall back on when you are in need of something reliable. It's large, dense nugs are heavily frosted with a potent skunky smell. It has a very strong diesel flavor, making this one of my favorites. While some other strains can be hit or miss depending on where you get it, I've never come across Gorilla Glue #4 that didn't hit me fast and heavy. Completed as an entry for #420sweepstakes