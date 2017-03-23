Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Vodis USA
on March 23rd, 2017
Gorilla Glue #4 is an great strain for frequent use or to fall back on when you are in need of something reliable. It's large, dense nugs are heavily frosted with a potent skunky smell. It has a very strong diesel flavor, making this one of my favorites. While some other strains can be hit or miss depending on where you get it, I've never come across Gorilla Glue #4 that didn't hit me fast and heavy. Completed as an entry for #420sweepstakes
on March 20th, 2017
GG#4 has always been one of the most requested strains within the dispensary I worked for. I have always encountered a very strong Sativa high with a euphoria that leads into an intensity it almost gives me anxiety. I love this strain for a get up and go type of day. #420sweepstakes
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).