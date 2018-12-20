 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. DISPOSABLE PENS - PRESIDENTIAL OG

DISPOSABLE PENS - PRESIDENTIAL OG

by VVS Pens

Skip to Reviews
1.01
VVS Pens Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - PRESIDENTIAL OG
VVS Pens Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - PRESIDENTIAL OG
VVS Pens Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - PRESIDENTIAL OG

About this product

VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Dannyg6484

My first time purchasing the VVS premium clear oil disposable pen (Presidential OG). I’m not happy with this product. The first hit was not good. I’m guessing it’s more on the technical part of the pen. To hard to hit at times. Probably got a few hits along with a headache from having to hit it so hard to get anything out of it. I told myself, ok cool, I’ll hit like I have to get the puff but it shouldn’t have to be like that. After 3 days of using it, it won’t even light up any more. I guessing I drained the battery from hitting so hard to get a hit. I’m not one to try new things for this reason. Oh well, lesson learned

About this strain

Presidential OG

Presidential OG

Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress

About this brand

VVS Pens Logo
Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.