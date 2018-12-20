Dannyg6484 on December 20th, 2018

My first time purchasing the VVS premium clear oil disposable pen (Presidential OG). I’m not happy with this product. The first hit was not good. I’m guessing it’s more on the technical part of the pen. To hard to hit at times. Probably got a few hits along with a headache from having to hit it so hard to get anything out of it. I told myself, ok cool, I’ll hit like I have to get the puff but it shouldn’t have to be like that. After 3 days of using it, it won’t even light up any more. I guessing I drained the battery from hitting so hard to get a hit. I’m not one to try new things for this reason. Oh well, lesson learned