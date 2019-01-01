About this product
Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 15% sativa properties and 15% is ruderalis. Blueberry has been derived from: Lowryder #2 x Blueberry. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 8 to 10 days. Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 130 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 200 to 350 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, pine, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy. View all details about Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Buy the Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blueberry-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
About this strain
Blueberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.