About this product

Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 15% sativa properties and 15% is ruderalis. Blueberry has been derived from: Lowryder #2 x Blueberry. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 8 to 10 days. Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 130 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 200 to 350 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, pine, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy.



