About this product
Godfather OG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Godfather OG has been derived from: Alpha OG x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Godfather OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 59.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Godfather OG feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/godfather-og-feminized-seeds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Godfather OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Dubbed “The Don of All OGs,” this strain has quite a name to live up to. A popular medical strain in Southern California, Godfather OG, like many other OG strains, is often recommended for insomnia and pain due to its sedative indica properties. The Don is a result of crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG, and there is a kushy spiciness in its scent coupled with some subtle grape notes. Godfather OG is powerful; with THC levels that have been measured as high as 28%, this strain is an offer you can’t refuse. Godather OG won 1st Place for Best Indica at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.