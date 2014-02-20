Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Godfather OG feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

>>>> GET 5 FREE GODFATHER OG SEEDS WITH COUPON: LeaflyxWSE

Godfather OG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Godfather OG has been derived from: Alpha OG x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Godfather OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.

Now in stock and available from 59.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Godfather OG feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/godfather-og-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Picture of Godfather OG
Godfather OG

Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. 

Godfather OG effects

Reported by real people like you
146 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!