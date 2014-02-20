About this product
Godfather OG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Godfather OG has been derived from: Alpha OG x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Godfather OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.
Now in stock and available from 59.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Godfather OG feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/godfather-og-feminized-seeds
About this strain
Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.
Godfather OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!