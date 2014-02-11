Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain.
