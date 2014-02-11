ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 46 reviews

aka Alpha Medic OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 46 reviews

Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain. 

Effects

26 people reported 262 effects
Relaxed 100%
Happy 76%
Euphoric 73%
Uplifted 46%
Hungry 42%
Pain 46%
Insomnia 42%
Stress 42%
Headaches 38%
Depression 34%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

46

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Alpha OG
Strain child
Godfather OG
child

Most popular in