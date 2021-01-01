About this product

Purple Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Purple Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Purple Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Purple Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 110 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned, powerfull.