Purple Kush feminized seeds
About this product
Purple Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Purple Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Purple Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Purple Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 110 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned, powerfull. Now in stock and available from 89.00 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Purple Kush feminized seeds at Weedseedsexpress
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Purple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
